Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Down 6.9%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.06 and last traded at $35.07. 51,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,960,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. Societe Generale cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,942,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 2,824.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

