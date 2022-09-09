3,681 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,681 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.
Insider Transactions at Fortinet
Fortinet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $51.71 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
Featured Articles
