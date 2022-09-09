Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.52. 93,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,708,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after acquiring an additional 209,778 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 935,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

