BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.30. 3,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,626,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 6.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.