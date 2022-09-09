BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.30. 3,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,626,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 6.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 83,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

