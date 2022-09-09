Doyle Wealth Management Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 63,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 372,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 184,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 195,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 424,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 53,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

EPD stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

