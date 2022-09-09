Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $248.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.49. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

