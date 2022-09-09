Doyle Wealth Management Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VGT stock opened at $347.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

