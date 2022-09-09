Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 650 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $136.94 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.26.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

