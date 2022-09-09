Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $44.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06.

