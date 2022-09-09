Mather Group LLC. Buys 1,471 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $127.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.