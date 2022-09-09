Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.