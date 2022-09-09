Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $157.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.22. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

