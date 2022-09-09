Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25.

