Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $235.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.19 and a 200-day moving average of $244.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

