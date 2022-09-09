Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.71.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.