Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Position Decreased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 2.6% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,472,000 after acquiring an additional 878,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,383,000 after purchasing an additional 221,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,357,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,907,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.55 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

