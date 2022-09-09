Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases 717 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 3.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VDC opened at $188.79 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.