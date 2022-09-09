Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.6% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,492,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $300.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

