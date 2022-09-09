Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) is Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 3.8% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,472,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,848,000 after buying an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,762,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 272,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,229,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $168.93 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $152.74 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.25.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

