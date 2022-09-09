Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares during the quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Redwire worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at $6,075,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in Redwire by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 286,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 25.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwire alerts:

Redwire Price Performance

RDW opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. Redwire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 65.22% and a negative net margin of 92.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.