Crescent Park Management L.P. Raises Stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 616,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 253.9% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 476,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 341,614 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 115,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAD opened at $9.80 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.