Crescent Park Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAA. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

DNAA opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

