Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 403,266 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Crescent Park Management L.P. lessened its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,266 shares during the quarter. Cellebrite DI makes up about 0.6% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Cellebrite DI worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 303.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after buying an additional 1,727,379 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $9,453,000. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $5,209,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at $2,621,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLBT opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $863.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLBT. Cowen dropped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

