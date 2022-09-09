Crescent Park Management L.P. Buys New Position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE)

Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 550,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,000. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 comprises about 0.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,385,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,937,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $4,294,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 96,811.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 217,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 216,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTE opened at $9.93 on Friday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

