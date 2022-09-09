Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Purchased by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Microvast accounts for 1.7% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned about 0.51% of Microvast worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Microvast during the first quarter worth $119,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MVST opened at $2.26 on Friday. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Microvast had a negative net margin of 122.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Microvast news, COO Shane Smith bought 250,000 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig Webster bought 287,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $737,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,747.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shane Smith bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

