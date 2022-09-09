Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Acquired by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,198 shares during the quarter. Open Lending accounts for 2.0% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of Open Lending worth $12,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Open Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.48, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

