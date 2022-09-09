Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,496 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 2.0% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,741 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $112,492,000 after buying an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $156,519,000 after purchasing an additional 541,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $127.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.49. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.93.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.