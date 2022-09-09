Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $12.76 Million Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the period. AppLovin comprises about 2.1% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of AppLovin worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,395,000 after acquiring an additional 309,385 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,349,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AppLovin from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

