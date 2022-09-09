Covestor Ltd Acquires 568 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

