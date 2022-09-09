Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Increased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 4,562.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Fastenal by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 189,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

