Alerus Financial NA Reduces Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,811,000 after buying an additional 168,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,320 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $650.90 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $878.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $667.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $687.76.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

