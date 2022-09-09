Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 130.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $247.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

