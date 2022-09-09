Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.85 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

