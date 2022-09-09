Alerus Financial NA Purchases 7,156 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,414,434,000 after acquiring an additional 225,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,278,000 after buying an additional 82,472 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,860,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,357,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

