Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $997,000 Position in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.35% of ExcelFin Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ExcelFin Acquisition alerts:

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of XFIN opened at $9.96 on Friday. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.