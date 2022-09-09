NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lessened by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

