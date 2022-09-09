Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,544 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $62,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after buying an additional 321,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

DUK opened at $109.20 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

