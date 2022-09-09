Alerus Financial NA Has $3.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.78 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

