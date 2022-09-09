Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $992,000 in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Target Global Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGAA opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

