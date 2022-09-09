Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $64,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $388,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 43,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,707.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,518.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,459.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,837.55.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,719 shares of company stock worth $10,246,870. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

