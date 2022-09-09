West Family Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom comprises 0.8% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHT opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

