West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,814 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

