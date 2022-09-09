West Family Investments Inc. Invests $459,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,253,000 after buying an additional 268,051 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 18.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,006,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,139,000 after acquiring an additional 315,943 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.46. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $117.39 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

