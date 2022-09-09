West Family Investments Inc. Buys 15,524 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1,413.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $306.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

