Beaton Management Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after buying an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $179.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

