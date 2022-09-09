Beaton Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.
Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.
