Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 102.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $68,354,000 after acquiring an additional 121,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $245.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

