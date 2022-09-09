ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 6.1%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.55. Approximately 28,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,895,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 519.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

