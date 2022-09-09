67,341 Shares in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Bought by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DHB Capital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,108,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 257,818 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in DHB Capital by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 948,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 411,304 shares during the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in DHB Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in DHB Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 367,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHB Capital Stock Performance

DHB Capital stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

About DHB Capital

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

See Also

