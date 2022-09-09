1,353,860 Shares in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW) Acquired by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,353,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.
Inflection Point Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IPAXW opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.79.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAXW)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.